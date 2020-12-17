Vevo announces French Montana as the next artist in their Ctrl.At.Home series with a performance of “FTMU” premiering today. Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today’s music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. French Montana’s performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg, and more.

Some artists blur genres, but French Montana blurs borders. His inimitable fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, wavy pop swagger, and international ambition elevated him to the forefront of the game on a global scale. 2017 saw him ascend to superstar status with the blockbuster smash “Unforgettable” [feat. Swae Lee], which cemented him in the “Billion Club” for streaming and earned an eight-times platinum certification from the RIAA.