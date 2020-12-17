Over thirty years after Prince Akeem and his pal, Semmi, traveled to America to find the prince a wife, the pair have to return to Queens to meet his son! The Coming 2 America sequel will stream on Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021.

Entertainment Weekly shared a first look of the highly-anticipated movie featuring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and Shari Headley.

Paul Bates and John Amos are set to reprise their roles but there are newcomers joining the alumni including Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne, Tracy Morgan, Rick Ross, and Wesley Snipes.

Advertisement

Coming 2 America will be helmed by Craig Brewer, who previously worked with Murphy on the Netflix flick, Dolemite Is My Name.

“But know we designed this movie to push some buttons, but we also designed it to be a family viewing thing. My 12-year-old watched it the other day and loved it. It’s for the whole family,” Brewer told EW of the film’s release. “The thing about Coming to America is it’s been on TV so much that a lot of kids have seen it even though the movie was rated-R. The night before, do Coming to America if you haven’t seen it already, but you don’t need to. And we just hope everybody comes together and has a great time with some old friends. Definitely in the world, we’re living in right now we could use some Akeem and Semmi in our lives.”