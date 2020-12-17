Lil Baby made a nice gesture to George Floyd’s daughter after she suffered from a tragic year.

The Atlanta rapper helped throw a party for 7-year-old Gianna which was brainstormed and organized by ATL restaurant owners, Ericka and William Platt, as well as NBA star Stephen Jackson.

Ericka and William were close with the Floyd family, meanwhile Jackson has been spearheading his social justice movement.

“I think I adopted another child, God put me into this position,” Jackson said of Gianna. “I’m going to do the best that I can.”

Lil Baby funded the LOL Surprise Dolls-themed event at his hometown’s Pink Hotel. Forbes reported that the rapper’s children, Jackon, and Future’s kids were all in attendance, including the children of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks who was slain by police in June.

“This is a very difficult time for my daughter,” Gianna’s mother, Roxie Washington, told Forbes, “so we’re very grateful that our extended family is creating such a special experience for Gianna on her first birthday without her father.”

George Floyd’s death resparked the Black Lives Matter movement after Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.