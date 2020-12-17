Legendary Wu Tang Clan member Method Man releases his annual Ugly Christmas Sweater for the holidays.

The sweater features Method Man as Santa with the historic white iris eye open other closed with the iconic Mef logos on the belt buckle and background pattern on the sweater.

Only 400 limited edition Santa Meth ugly X Mas sweaters for $79.99 USD can be purchased HERE.

Meth will also host a virtual meet and greet, which will take place on Shindig.com tomorrow(December 18) at 7pm EST. Participants will receive invite email with Link to join Live event and will receive a special surprise from Method Man