The 2020-21 NBA season is just days away from tip-off with a stellar matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors. Today the NBA has announced Dec. 22 will be the first-ever NBA Jersey Day.



The day is created to encourage fans, influencers, and celebrities around the world to wear their favorite NBA jersey and share on social media using the hashtag #NBAJerseyDay for a chance to be featured on the league and team channels. Fans will also have the opportunity to participate in challenges on Instagram and TikTok hosted by @NBA.



NBA Jersey Day will coincide with Kia NBA Tip-Off 2020 with TNT’s opening-night doubleheader, the second game will feature the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers take on the LA Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday. That will also be ring night for the Lake Show.



Also recently announced, fans can visit LockerVision.NBA.com to view the team outfitting for the first half of the season.



Whose jersey is your pick?