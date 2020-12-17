Music is reaching ears and hearts everywhere around the globe, and this year it seems that fans have been more able than ever to find ways to tap into different musical cultures worldwide. With this in mind, the highly talented Joeboy ends 2020 in style with his new single “Celebration”.

For those who are just joining us, Joeboy is notably the first artist to sign onto Mr. Eazi’s #empawa100 project, and the rising star is very quickly making himself a household favorite. The 23-year-old has become one of Afropop’s brightest new talents in just over a year with his records speaking for themselves in a multitude of ways.

His newest record is a solid follow-up to singles “Lonely” and “Call”. On “Celebration”, the Nigerian upstart taps into the joyous side of his nature, escaping the traumas of the past and expressing gratitude. Its timeliness is not lost on us considering the year we’ve all collectively experienced.

“In a year that has been more torrid than fulfilling for many of us, we still need to give thanks and appreciate the littlest of things and that’s what ‘Celebration’ is about,” says Joeboy of his latest. “‘Celebration’ is a song of happiness that signifies that we shall be alright regardless of the challenges.”