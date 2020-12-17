Rowdy Rebel is finally home following a six-year prison stint, so you know the countdown for Bobby Shmurda has begun.

Young Thug made a grand gesture to Rowdy Rebel by gifting him two diamond chains on Wednesday.

GS9’s release was one of the highly-anticipated moments of the year by his loved ones, fellow rappers, and fans.

Although they have the catalog to match, both Rowdy and Bobby have become iconic figures in Hip Hop simply for not having any cap in their raps and never snitching.

Bobby was originally only facing five charges he took a plea deal so that Rowdy Rebel’s 12-year offer can get slashed to 7 instead. “I did it for Rowdy. They offered me five and offered Rowdy 12,” Bobby previously said in a 2016 interview.

Young Thug promised to “have something for em” in a now-deleted post and the Slime’s word is bond. “Rewards don’t come with keeping it real but in this case IT DOES. Charlemagne was right for once,” Thugger wrote.

It’s presumed that Bobby will get the same treatment once the “Hot N*gga” rapper is a free man.