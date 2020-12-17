On this date in 2014, Brooklyn rap phenom Bobby Shmurda and a dozen of his GS9 affiliates were arrested on several charges including murder and kidnapping.

Currently serving the last year of his seven year bid, Shmurda was fortunate in terms of sentencing in comparison to some of his crew. Rasha got sentenced to 98 1/3 years to life while Cueno got 117 1/2 to 150 years after turning down a 15 year plea bargain. Rowdy Rebel, who served seven years along with Shmurda after he took two more years on his sentence so that Rebel could receive five years less.

Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, is slated for release in December 2021.

