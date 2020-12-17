Share:

This weekend VERZUZ will bring the Battle of The Bay, with Too $hort and E-40 hitting the stage. Ahead of the release, the two have announced a bundle album on Friday.

Too $hort will be dropping his 22nd solo studio album, Ain’t Gone Do It, while E-40 will be dropping his 27th studio album, Terms and Conditions.

To celebrate the release and VERZUZ, $hort and E-40’s new joint song, “Triple Gold Sox,” is available for those who pre-order the bundle album. A new video is also available below.

You can see the tracklists for the albums below.

Too Short – Ain’t Gone Do It (Tracklist

1.       Ain’t Gone Do It ft. E-40 (produced by ProHoeZak)  
2.       Oaklandish ft. Guapdad 4000 and Rayven Justice (produced by Ekzakt)  
3.       Digital Trick ft. Mistah F.A.B. (produced by Ekzakt and Syrum)  
4.       Pimpin’s All I Know ft. Tiny MD (produced by AyDiosMio)  
5.       10k Remix ft. Bosslife Big Spence & G-Eazy (Produced by Drew Banga)  
6.       Real Oakland ft. Reg Black (Prod by Kamoshun)  
7.       Triple Gold Sox ft. E-40 (Prod by Any Banks)  
8.       Good Pussy Walk ft. Rayven Justice (Produced by Nonstop Da Hitman)  
9.       I Stay Up ft. Zyah Belle (produced by Ryan Hartung)  
10.   Fuck Yo Speakers (produced by Bosslife Big Spence) 

E-40 – Terms and Conditions (Tracklist)  

1.       Making a Play ft. Turf Talk & Stresmatic (prod. by Rick Rock)  
2.       MOB (prod. by The Mekanix)  
3.       Still ft. Blxst & Drakeo the Ruler (prod. By OG Parker & Smash David & Bass Charity)  
4.       Pass the Chalice ft. Symba & Capolow (prod. by Helluva)  
5.       Girl I See You Winning ft. G-Eazy & Gashi (prod. by Mally Mall & Diego Ave)  
6.       Swangin ft. Brent Faiyaz & Too $hort (prod. By Lil Rece)  
7.       Dapper Don ft. Freddie Gibbs, Larry June & Kid3rd (prod. By Scoop DeVille)  
8.       Dress Like a D-Boy ft. Stresmatic (prod. By Rick Rock)  
9.       Tricks ft. Too $hort & Pimpin Ken (prod by Ekzakt & Julia Lewis)  
10.   P’s and Q’s ft. Trae Suave (prod. By Bedrock) 