This weekend VERZUZ will bring the Battle of The Bay, with Too $hort and E-40 hitting the stage. Ahead of the release, the two have announced a bundle album on Friday.



Too $hort will be dropping his 22nd solo studio album, Ain’t Gone Do It, while E-40 will be dropping his 27th studio album, Terms and Conditions.



To celebrate the release and VERZUZ, $hort and E-40’s new joint song, “Triple Gold Sox,” is available for those who pre-order the bundle album. A new video is also available below.

You can see the tracklists for the albums below.

Too Short – Ain’t Gone Do It (Tracklist )

1. Ain’t Gone Do It ft. E-40 (produced by ProHoeZak)

2. Oaklandish ft. Guapdad 4000 and Rayven Justice (produced by Ekzakt)

3. Digital Trick ft. Mistah F.A.B. (produced by Ekzakt and Syrum)

4. Pimpin’s All I Know ft. Tiny MD (produced by AyDiosMio)

5. 10k Remix ft. Bosslife Big Spence & G-Eazy (Produced by Drew Banga)

6. Real Oakland ft. Reg Black (Prod by Kamoshun)

7. Triple Gold Sox ft. E-40 (Prod by Any Banks)

8. Good Pussy Walk ft. Rayven Justice (Produced by Nonstop Da Hitman)

9. I Stay Up ft. Zyah Belle (produced by Ryan Hartung)

10. Fuck Yo Speakers (produced by Bosslife Big Spence)

E-40 – Terms and Conditions (Tracklist)

1. Making a Play ft. Turf Talk & Stresmatic (prod. by Rick Rock)

2. MOB (prod. by The Mekanix)

3. Still ft. Blxst & Drakeo the Ruler (prod. By OG Parker & Smash David & Bass Charity)

4. Pass the Chalice ft. Symba & Capolow (prod. by Helluva)

5. Girl I See You Winning ft. G-Eazy & Gashi (prod. by Mally Mall & Diego Ave)

6. Swangin ft. Brent Faiyaz & Too $hort (prod. By Lil Rece)

7. Dapper Don ft. Freddie Gibbs, Larry June & Kid3rd (prod. By Scoop DeVille)

8. Dress Like a D-Boy ft. Stresmatic (prod. By Rick Rock)

9. Tricks ft. Too $hort & Pimpin Ken (prod by Ekzakt & Julia Lewis)

10. P’s and Q’s ft. Trae Suave (prod. By Bedrock)