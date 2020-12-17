For many people within Hip Hop circles, Raekwon The Chef’s debut Only Built 4 Cuban Linx LP is the epitome of a perfect album among artists and critics alike. Harlem Def Jam signee Dave East sits down with Rae about the impact of OB4CL on him as an artist and a person.

East admits that he heard the stellar LP as early as 10 or 11 years of age, but didn’t understand the concept or the content until he was 18. The Chef shows and proves that the same objectives have existed in the game before the WTC’s apex, back when he looked at lyrical content from Rakim i nthe same way.