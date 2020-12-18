The mandated COVID-19 lockdown impacted everyone in the world, including the former President, Barack Obama, and his family.

He revealed that the former first family were quarantined with his oldest daughter’s, Malia Obama’s, boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, on Bill Simmons’ podcast.

“I think, [like] a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects and then slowly, you know, they started to get a little bored with us. Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia’s boyfriend who was with us for a little while, spades.”

Barack continued about Malia’s boo. “He’s British … wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up. So we took him in and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.”

Barack Obama described what it was like providing for an additional young adult. “The only thing you discover — this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you’ve got a son — young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30%.”