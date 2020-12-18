More wins for DJ Khaled, or should we say “Another One?” The larger than life superstar is expanding his portfolio by partnering with Endexx Corporation for a collection of CBD products.



Rolling Stone reports the forthcoming brand does not currently have a name but it is expected to launch in early 2021.



Khaled revealed his interest in CBD products came from a “personal wellness journey” rooted in self-care.



“As a father, an entrepreneur, a music exec and visionary I am blessed with daily inspiration, a drive to work hard and a passion for success,” Khaled said. “CBD has become a part of my daily routine and allows me to focus myself and my energies, while striving to better myself every day.”



“We are excited to announce our partnership with DJ Khaled,” says Endexx Corporation CEO Todd Davis. “Khaled’s knowledge and passion for CBD is bountiful and we realized we are aligned in our approach towards product quality and business acumen. We understand and share the values that a brand goes beyond physical products; it needs to help people feel good about themselves and be part of a day-to-day lifestyle.”



Are you going to cop from Khaled when it drops?