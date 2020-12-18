Eminem had some things to get off his chest following the release of the Music To Be Murdered By- Side B (Deluxe).

Slim Shady had some targets in mind to let off his verbal shots and he did not aim to miss. His latest deluxe offering featured cameos from Ty Dolla Sign, DJ Premiere, Dr. Dre, Skylar Grey and more. At the tail end of the deluxe, Eminem targets a couple of rappers in the track, “Zeus.”

In its opening line, he throws shots at Brooklyn rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine. Eminem raps:

She says I am trash but she listens to Tekashi B*tch you lost me Fair weather, wishy-washy She thinks Machine washed me Swear to God, man, her favorite rapper wish he'd crossed me Now this is not the first and probably not the last verbal shot that 6ix9ine will get. The controversial rapper has sparked beef with number of rappers since entering the rap game back in 2018. Following his release earlier this year, he engaged in a back and forth with Chicago rappers Lil Durk and Lil Reese. Over the past few months, he has been quiet on social media for the most part until his run-in boxer, Gervonta Davis. 6ix9ine wasn't the only one who caught Eminem's smoke. Snoop Dogg was also caught in the verbal cross fire. Last thing I need is Snoop doggin' me Man, dog, you was like a (Yeah) damn god to me Nah, not really (Haha) I had "dog" backwards This stems from Snoop Dogg leaving Eminem out his top rappers list. It looks like Em took offense to that. He let Uncle Snoop know how he felt on "Zeus." Hopefully, the two can talk things out as they both have strong ties to Dr. Dre. Neither Snoop nor 6ix9ine has yet to respond to the disses.