It’s only one Dark Man Unknown and today is his birthday!

Born Earl Simmons on this day in “Money Earnin'” Mount Vernon in 1970, DMX has become one of the largest names in Hip Hop as well as entertainment, becoming a sought after actor on the silver screen, too.

In honor of X’s born day, The Mind Squad at The Source has formulated this list of The Dog’s Top 10 anthems. There’s no particular order, but make sure you let us know your favorite banger!

“Get At Me Dog”

“It’s All Good”

“Where The Hood At?”



“Come Back In One Piece” Feat. Aaliyah



“Ruff Ryders Anthem”



“Party Up”



“Slippin'”



“What They Really Want?” Feat. Sisqo



“Stop Being Greedy”



What’s My Name?

