The Houston Rockets are getting ready for the season to kick off next week and James Harden still wants out. A source close to ESPN revealed the Rockets have engaged in expanded talks with the Philadelphia 76ers and are exploring landing Ben Simmons in exchange for their disgruntled former MVP.



ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne report the Rockets to have ongoing discussions with several teams and have been in communication with Harden about the developments.



Currently, there is no detail on the table for Harden to the Sixers or to his previously preferred destination of the Brooklyn Nets, the latter due to the Rockets’ lack of interest in what would return to the team in the deal.



Harden appeared in his second preseason game for the Rockets on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs. After rejoining the team, Harden addressed the media for the first time.



“I can only focus on right now, and for me, the best James Harden is making sure I’m in shape,” Harden said. “Like I said, I hadn’t even had an opportunity to play 5-on-5. Individual workouts, when you do individual basketball training, is great, but as every NBA player can agree, there’s nothing like 5-on-5 training, the physicality, making reads and things like that. Yesterday for my first time being out there, I felt good, and that’s exciting.”