Division rivals in the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers battled for Thursday Night Football this week. During the game, the conversation became all about Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden’s hat. Why do you ask? Cause it said Oakland Raiders.



Fans on social media noticed that Gruden wore a hat from the Raiders’ previous home, instead of their new one. In the second quarter someone alerted Gruden and he made the switch.



The Raiders played in the city of Oakland from 1995 to 2019.

Jon Gruden still "adjusting" to the Raiders' new home city 😅 pic.twitter.com/gCyHGD16iI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 18, 2020

This blooper will likely be on C’Mon Man this Sunday. Do you wish the Raiders were still in Oakland?