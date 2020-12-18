Lil Kim is a whole fashion icon so it only made sense that Pretty Little Thing partnered with the Hip Hop legend for a collection.

The collaboration includes Y2K tops and body suits, plus animal print skirts, plunging bodysuits, mesh dresses and more.

“The thing I love is that it’s a little bit of me mixed with PrettyLittleThing,” Kim said.

“You guys can get beautiful looks that are so affordable. I just wanted to stay true to the PLT aesthetic and show everyone that I’m a real stylist and visionary,” she added. “This whole collection was designed by me and I’m super proud of that.”

The line is also inclusive for the curvy girls who are built with a little more to love.

“To be working with one of the most iconic and legendary women in Hip Hop has been a dream come true for me,” said PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani. “I’ve been a huge fan of Kim for years and after her performance at our New York Fashion Week show I knew she would be the perfect fit to launch our Partywear collection.”

“She has worked so closely with our Design team bringing her version to life, recreating some of her most iconic looks which I know her fans will recognize,” Kamani added.

Get your coins together and check out the collaboration here.