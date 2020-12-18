It was recently reported that Lil Wayne sold his masters to Universal Music Group for $100 million back in June of this year. After documents of the deal were revealed, the sale reportedly included the master of Young Money artists as well. The three prominent artists on that list are Drake, Nicki Mina, and Tyga. Given all of the work and culture shifts that the four artists have created, $100 million seems pretty cheap for ownership of their sound recorded copyrights.

This news led fans to speculate which albums were sold within the deal. According to the documents, the masters include every Drake album aside from his 2020 releases. Every 2020 release from the OVO CEO is under his OVO imprint in conjunction with Republic Records. Republic is also a subsidiary of Universal Music Group. Every project from 2009’s So Far Gone to 2018’s Scorpion is reportedly included in Wayne’s Universal deal. On the other hand, all of Nicki Minaj’s albums have fallen under the Young Money/Cash Money imprint since her debut release, Pink Friday.

Rumor that Lil Wayne sold Young Money masters to UMG for $100M ? That’s not just his own masters that’s Nicki and Drake’s as well. pic.twitter.com/A7FuPb3Key — legal tender 💵 (@BreeSunshinee_) December 17, 2020

wayne sold all the masters for every drake project before dark lane demo tapes and every nicki album too x__X pic.twitter.com/bcDqMzetic — ⓢ (@thelake1983) December 17, 2020

Well, fans were not happy once the news broke of Weezy’s deal with UMG. One fan even mentioned Wayne’s multi-year battle with Birdman in the past. It looks like that effort was to no avail because he put it up for sale years later. Earlier this month, Wayne pled guilty to gun charges for an arrest back in 2019.

Peep fan reaction after news broke of Wayne’s alleged sale of his proteges’ music.

Rappers Are Trynna Own There Masters And This Dummy Selling His Yeah Them Drugs Done Deep Fried Lil Wayne Mind 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8o1H2eUeOq — Sandino Slim (@Sandinoslim1804) December 11, 2020

Lil Wayne is now a certified coon. As if co-signing Donald Duck wasn’t enough, he has now sold the masters of Nicki Minaj to the White 👨🏻 in a not so shocking turn of events. pic.twitter.com/Zi0jV1Oh1A — FTLC (@4000LevelCourse) December 18, 2020

I know this is a hard concept but Lil Wayne did not sell Nicki or Drake’s masters. He sold young money to the parent company. The only projects impacted are the features where Lil Wayne appears. I’m not familiar with Drake’s current contract but Nicki owns her masters. — BELLA Ⓥ (@Miss_Chaparro) December 18, 2020