This year, Megan Thee Stallion has particularly caught the giving bug. Notably, she partnered with Amazon’s Rap Rotation to launch a $10,000 scholarship program for women of color pursuing their degree as an ode to her own collegiate pursuits while navigating superstardom. It was also accompanied by a $1 million Cash App giveaway with Cardi B to celebrate the success of the duo’s “WAP” single.

Now, the Houston native returns in a new partnership with Cash App to gift fans with portions of Bitcoin via the payment app.

“Thee Hot Girl coach is OFFICIALLY on team @Cashapp,” Meg penned on Thursday (Dec. 17). “To celebrate I’m giving $1 MILLION in Bitcoin to as many hotties as I can! [I] Will be giving out this million units until its gone, so drop your $cashapp below w #BITCOINMEG to get a piece.”

With Bitcoin currently at a new high of roughly $23,000, it’s hard to imagine that Meg would be imparting such hefty amounts via ash App. Instead, each fan who is lucky enough to get a piece is actually receiving 50,000 satoshis of a Bitcoin. The unit, named after the pseudonym of the developer(s) of the cryptocurrency, is equivalent to one-millionth of a Bitcoin. Currently, fans’ pull is worth about $11. While it doesn’t seem like much, Bitcoin’s propensity for ballooning figures could make a satoshi a substantial keepsake in the future.

“Hotties Bitcoin is a really smart investment and increases over time,” Meg reminded followers.