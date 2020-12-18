In the midst of the holiday season, Eminem has done what he does best, arriving with a gift for all via the surprise arrival of Music To Be Murdered By- Side B.

The new output clocks in as Marshall’s second studio outing this year, following up on the January release of Music to be Murdered By with the package fittingly scoring both the beginning and the end of an unpredictable year.

This time around, the Detroit-bred mainstay slips in extra guest appearances from Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, and Dj Premier among a list that already included Ed Sheeran, Don Toliver, Young M.A., and the late Juice WRLD among others. The new deluxe outfit extends the tracklist by 16 songs, bringing the tally to 36 tracks total.

In addition, the new effort is accompanied by the Cole Bennett-directed “GNAT” music video

Per his usual, Eminem, sets the canvas to air his transgressions, notably issuing an apology to Rihanna on new addition “Zeus,” referencing a track from years ago which leaked in 2019. On the unreleased cut, Eminem rapped about siding with Chris Brown following his 2009 assault of Rihanna.

“This is a leak of something that’s over 10 years old,” spokesperson Dennis Denhhy explained at the time. “After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it, and rewrote it. Obviously, he and Rihanna have a great relationship.”