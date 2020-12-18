Offset recently celebrated his birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic. He got some heat online for hosting a seemingly mask-less, packed event, but that’s the economy in Atlanta is open.

“Dealing with this year, it took a little bit of the soul out of the birthday. But it is a blessing to be here. People have lost their lives to something that hasn’t been fixed,” the Migos rapper said about his celebration.

He revealed that the pandemic actually hit close to home and he lost a family member to the deadly respiratory virus. “I lost a great-uncle to COVID. I never thought in my generation, we would go through this type of time.”

Further in the conversation, Offset spoke about expanding his entertainment portfolio and flexing his acting chops more. He is set to appear in the upcoming drama-comedy American Sole starring O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Pete Davidson.