According to a recent report from local news report KSLA, rape charges from a 2017 incident have been dropped against No Limit Soldier Mystikal due to lack of evidence.

A grand jury indicted Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, in 2017 on one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. A grand jury returned a No True Bill yesterday after “additional evidence and information were discovered and the case was resubmitted to this second grand jury in the interest of justice,” the district attorney’s office said on Thursday. “Based on the grand jury’s decision, the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office will dismiss the charges pending against Mr. Tyler.”

Tyler spent more than a year in jail on charges related to the alleged sexual assault at a casino in downtown Shreveport.

