Remember y’all, Instagram isn’t telling the full story. Sean Kingston is wanted for arrest due to an unpaid jewelry bill, TMZ reports.



The “Beautiful Girls” singer is charged with grand theft after the jewelry was delivered to him but he did not pay for it. Previously, Kingston has been sued by other jewelers for getting the diamonds but not putting up the dollars asked for them.



If Kingston is convinced he would face a $45,000 bail and face three years in jail.



The publication also notes that Kingston does not appear worried about the warrant at all, instead, he is promoting new music and flashing off other high priced items including a Maybach.



Hopefully, he doesn’t get pulled over in that Maybach because then it may get a bit sticky.