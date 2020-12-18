Uncle Snoop Dogg is here for the holidays, releasing a two-pack titled Funky Christmas.



The new EP brings in the funk flare that Snoop has always been a fan of, pairing him with October London on “Funky Christmas” and Snoop solo on “The Greatest Gift.” The EP is produced by RedWreck.



Snoop has some more work on the way as his new studio album, Take It From a G, is set to arrive later in the month.



Snoop is keeping busy beyond the music as he also recently announced a new boxing league titled The Fight Club. You can learn more about that here and peep the new music below.