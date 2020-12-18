The highly-anticipated fourth season of Snowfall was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but FX finally announced a premiere date.

The hit series is set to air on February 24, 2021at 10 PM ET/PT. The first two episodes of the 10-episode season will air on premiere night then one new episode will air each week.

In this season Ronald Reagan wins his re-election and business is booming for Franklin Saint, portrayed by Damson Idris. The demand for crack in Los Angeles is at an all-time high, and Franklin is seeing the negative effects his lucrative business is having in his beloved community. On the other hand, the government is allocating resources for the “war on drugs” and there are whispers that one of their own is involved in the pandemic.

This is the first season without John Singleton who passed away last April after suffering a stroke. The trailblazing filmmaker was only 51 and is survived by his five children.