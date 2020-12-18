Stretch and Bobbito + The M19s Band released a rendition of “Que Bonita Bandera” in honor of the 125th Anniversary of Puerto Rico’s flag. They premiered the song earlier this week on their show “Stretch & Bobbito Radio Show” on Apple Music with guest Rosie Perez, who also appears in the video. 100% of the net profits from the song/video will be given to Afro-Boricua grassroots programs based in Puerto R via the non-profit La Borinque grants program. Stream/watch “Que Bonita Bandera,” out now via Uprising Music NYC.