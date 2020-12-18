It’s been two years since the initial release of Slime Language, Young Thug’s marquee compilation effort for his Young Stoner Life Records roster. Now as the honcho gets set to usher in another edition of the output, he’s joined by star pupil Gunna and YSL signee Yak Gotti on the imprint’s newest “Take It To Trial.”

The track originally arrived at the tail end of November due to an uploading mistake on Spotify prior to being quickly removed. Now, the cut gets his due entrance with a music video to match, formally kicking off the road toward Slime Language 2.

“I’m doing the Slime Language 2 album. I’m putting that shit out, then I’m putting out my album, Punk,” Thugger previously revealed while appearing on T.I’s ExpediTIously podcast. “I might put out two albums though because I want to start anew. You know, sometimes the relationship will get out. I just wanna start a new relationship with my label. Let’s start a new one.”

Advertisement

At the time, he alluded to a Black Friday release of Slime Language 2, and the day has come and gone, Slime Language is left with no official arrival in sight. All the while, YSL has kept busy this year. 2020 marked the arrival of Thug and Chris Brown’s collaborative Slime & B while Gunna unleashed his anticipated WUNNA album. As for Yak Gotti, the upstart memorably released his Gotti Outta Here effort with producer Wheezy, who also commands the boards on “Take it To Trial.”