Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin’s ugly divorce is finally over with.



Neither of them was granted spousal or child support from the other, but Tisha gets to stay with the leased 2020 BMW and leased property.

Duane on the other hand is walking away with a leased property and several vehicles including a 2014 Bentley, BMW scooter, and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

They have joint custody for their minor son and will be alternating weeks for visitations.

The divorce started off on a bad foot. Earlier this year Tisha Campbell claimed that when she split from her ex-husband, she only had $7 to her name. So it was no surprise when the judge also ordered the ex-couple to “treat each other with respect and civility” in front of their child.