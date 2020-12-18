While COVID-19 rampages throughout the country and the government debate on whether to give a $600 stimulus check to struggling Americans, Trump has reportedly been throwing temper tantrums inside the White House and has told staff that he won’t leave on Inauguration Day.

According to CNN, sources say that Trump is continuing to deny his loss and is “devolving further into denial.” In one of those instances of deep denial, Trump reportedly told some of his advisers that he will refuse to leave the White House come inauguration day.

“He’s throwing a f***ing temper tantrum,” an adviser said. “He’s going to leave. He’s just lashing out.”

Trump has come out in the last week and lashed out at Mitch McConnell for acknowledging Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. Trump also lashed out against Georiga Governor Brian Kemp and Arizona Governor Dough Ducey for losing Georiga and Arizona in the election.

Now, people wait to see which one of Trump’s cronies will he pardon first before he is escorted out of the White House.