Viola, a nationwide leader in premium-quality cannabis products, announced Tip “T.I.” Harris as the company’s Social Justice and Reform Ambassador.



The brand is founded by NBA veteran Al Harrington and is dedicated to producing ultra-premium products rooted in purpose with extensive social equity work done through its recently launched charity, Viola Cares. Tip meets the mission by bringing in decades of community advocacy supporting Black and other minority communities in need into his new senior advisory role at Viola.



T.I. will direct the community impact strategy for the brand and will lead initiatives that will make the cannabis industry more diverse, equitable, and inclusive.



“I have the utmost respect for Al and all the work he has done with Viola to increase minority representation in cannabis and help Black and brown communities who have fallen victim to the War on Drugs,” says T.I. Harris. “Together we will expand social justice reform by providing tangible resources for disenfranchised communities and opportunities to build economic autonomy within the cannabis industry.”



“As we continue to increase our social imprint within the cannabis industry, I am honored to welcome my brother T.I. into the Viola family,” says Al Harrington, CEO and founder of Viola. “His work helping communities of color over the years directly aligns with Viola’s core values as we look to meet the needs of underserved communities by fostering new opportunities for people that look like us.”



For more information on Viola, please visit: https://violabrands.com/