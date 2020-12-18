SA-ROC, Omar Gooding and G.V Prakash Kumar touch on a few current topics in the first song released on the upcoming Kyyba/Sony Orchard film, Trap City. The former Rhymesayers rapper, SA-ROC sets it off with a powerful verse that would make your favorite MC applaud while Omar Gooding surprisingly slam dunks his verse sharing his most inner thoughts.

Indian composer and singer G.V Prakash Kumar (who also appears in the film) offers a melodic hook that shares the sentiments of anyone fighting against hate in the world.

“I am honored to be a part of this project and working with The ATG as he is such a prolific producer. It’s important to do work to effect change and stop the spread of hate and paranoia. This song allows me to use my platforms to create real change,” states Omar Gooding, aka Big O.

Other features on the soundtrack for Trap City include tracks featuring Eminem’s outfit D12 bandmate, Swifty McVay, and exciting talents such as rappers Brandon T. Jackson, Project Pet, Lazarus, Sarkar Musik, Psychon, Jiim, Big Gemini, Nitesh Aher, Awessum Frankie, Itzkatto, and many more.

Kyyba Films will release Trap City in 2021, watch the video below.