2020 saw The Mandalorian become one of the biggest shows on the planet and now the series has made its way to Xbox.

Lucasflm Games and Xbox have teamed to create two new Mandalorian-themed Xbox Wireless Controllers, giving Star Wars fans and gamers alike the chance to win a set of the exclusive galactic design. The controllers arrive just in time for the finale of The Mandalorian Season 2.



The controller’s features imagery of Child wielding the Force and the steely Mandalorian’s beskar armored profile. From December 17 to 28, U.S. fans 18+ who follow @Xbox can retweet the Xbox sweepstakes tweet with #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes for the chance to win the two not-for-sale limited-edition controllers in an exclusive Star Wars-themed mailer.