What’s the holiday season without some words from the trap? Yo Gotti hit Instagram to announce his new single “Wish List,” featuring him in a white whip and a splash of orange in his fur.



“Send me ya wish list Cause I’m dropping this shit,” Gotti wrote online.

The single is produced by Ben Billions & CuBeatz and available for streaming via Gott’s CMG label. The banger shows Gotti’s list appears lengthy and it may even be a Chanel bag in it for your girl.



Gotti also unveiled a music video for “Wish List,” which was directed by GTFilms and shows the Memphis hip-hop artist wrapping gifts, delivering presents to his community and spreading holiday cheer.

Yo Gotti has been keeping busy since he dropped “Stay Ur Distance” with Tay Keith back in August, appearing on Jeezy’s The Recession 2 album.



Near the end of the summer, Gotti teamed with Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance and announced a new radio campaign in Mississippi in an effort to push for future justice reform efforts like SB2121, which was vetoed in July by Governor Tate Reeves. You can read more about that initiative here.



Be sure to check out “Wish List” below.

