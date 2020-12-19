The time has once again come for Barack Obama to issue his top picks for the year 2020, sharing a list of his favorite books, movies, and songs of the past year.

Despite the current landscape of things, the Obama household continues its tradition of enlightening the masses on what’s been keeping them entertained and this year’s picks are filled with some predictable crowd-pleasers and a few sleepers to put the rest of us on.

“Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together,” the former president shared via Twitter. “I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”

Among those tracks lucky enough to make the ut were Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s Savage” remix, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and MIA’s “Franchise,” H.E.R.’s “Damage,” Internet Money’s “Lemonade,” Spillage Village’s “Mecca,” and Jhene Aiko’s “Summer 2020.”

Tastes ventured internationally as well with Bad Bunny’s “Dificil,” Wizkid and Tems’ “Essence,” Hope Tala’s “All My Girls Like To Fight,” J Hus and Koffee’s “Repeat,” and Little Simz’s “One Life, Might Live.”

As for his list of favorite films and shows, shared earlier this week, Mr. Obama opted for picks like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Crip Camp, Lovers Rock along with “The Good Place, “The Boys,” and “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul.”

“Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format,” he wrote.