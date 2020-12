We could all use a little holiday spirit and Chicago’s Christmas hip-hop ambassador, Chance the Rapper, is here to deliver. The Acid Rap star debuted a new visual Christmas film, Chi-Town Christmas.

I just wanna thank every single person who made tonight possible. This was genuinely made in love for chicago by chicago. God bless you for working in a time like this and giving it everything. I am truly blessed to work wit u https://t.co/vrXaW1533H — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 19, 2020

The film arrives as a celebration for both the holiday season and his friend Jeremih’s recovery after an intense battle with COVID-19.



The film could be seen on Instagram Live, Oculus, or YouTube.



But if you happened to miss it, you can see the entire video below.