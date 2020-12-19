Conway The Machine has this weekend released the Deluxe Edition to his very well-received From King To A God originally a 14-track, 50-minute album on Griselda Records. The album went No. 1 on the US Heatseekers Albums charts upon release three months ago in mid-September in association with Drumwork and EMPIRE Distribution and now five brand new tracks. The lead single to his album was the excellent ‘Lemon’ featuring Method Man produced by both Beat Butcha and Daringer – watch the visuals below.

The now 19-track album features the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Havoc of Mobb Deep, Method Man of the Wu-Tang Clan, Jae Skeese, Lloyd Banks formerly of G-Unit, Griselda Records’ labelmates Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn, Armani Caesar amongst others on the mic. The album also features a wealth of production credits from the likes of DJ Premier of Gang Starr, 9th Wonder, multiple tracks from Beat Butcha, Murda Beatz, Erick Sermon of EPMD. Alchemist, Havoc, Hit-Boy amongst others, creating a strong project from start to finish. Conway The Machine has also overnight released the new visuals to his bonus track ‘Jesus Khrysis’ produced by esteemed North Carolinian Justus League producer Khrysis.

It has been another busy month for Conway and the Griselda camp, with Griselda Records last week announcing their debut feature film titled CONFLICTED featuring Benny The Butcher, Michael Rapaport, Deuce King, Westside Gunn, and many more. Stay tuned to one of the hardest working and most consistent camps out there making it happen non-stop. Watch the below trailer to CONFLICTED below too.

