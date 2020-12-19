Everybody has had their time to talk, now its time to listen to G Herbo. After being charged with fraud, the Chicago rapper is answering in bars, properly named “Statement.”



If the “Statement” beat sounds familiar it’s cause Herbo shows he is a student of the game and grabs Dipset’s “I Really Mean It,” giving his own update.



In the federal indictment, Herbo was stated to have been involved in a scheme that involved renting private jets and lavish vacations in Jamaica. With that, he answered:

“Let’s talk about them jets, yeah, let’s talk about Jamaica

Can ask about me, I ain’t never been a fraud,

I went hard from the start

In my city I’m a god, motherfucker

If you know you know/Never been no phony though.”

Herbo would also speak on co-defendants, letting those know that he doesn’t even really know Jo Rodeo. Enough of the reading, hear Herbo say it for himself below.