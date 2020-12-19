In the summer of 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers landed Anthony Davis and had their eyes set on Kawhi Leonard. The Klaw would spurn the Lake Show and head to the Los Angeles Clippers, recruiting Paul George to join him. Unfortunately, that led to giving up a 3-1 lead in the second round and disappointment.



After his first run with the Clippers, Leonard has had some time to reflect and ahead of his second year with the team Kawhi gave a hat tip to the Lakers and reveals he has no regrets.



“No, not at all,” Leonard said “I’m happy with my decision. They did a great job last year. They did their thing.”



You can hear it from the Clippers star below.