Kyrie Irving might be the most interesting man in the NBA.

Case in point, before Friday night’s preseason game in Boston, Irving was seen walking the perimeter of the court and burning sage.

Kyrie is really saging the TD Garden pic.twitter.com/AscpNRQKlz — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) December 18, 2020

Burning sage has historically been ritually used by Native Americans and other indigenous peoples to cleanse a space, among other reasons. Given Irving used to play at TD Garden, so maybe he just wanted to get any bad vibes he was getting from the arena up off him.

Irving has very strong indigenous roots himself. His mother was born into the Standing Rock Sioux tribe before she was adopted. He was later invited into the tribe and given the Lakota name Little Mountain, or “Hela” in the Lakota language.

“It just comes from a lot of native tribes,” Irving said after the game. “Being able to sage, just cleanse the energy, make sure that we’re all balanced. When we come into this job, we come into this place, it’s not anything that I don’t do at home that I did today. I saged last game, and I plan to sage almost every game if the opposing team will allow me to.”

While it may have been unusual to see anyone sage an arena before a game, Irving’s Brooklyn Nets’ teammate Kevin Durant disagrees.

"Kyrie probably sages his room before he plays 2K … That's his thing, and we all respect him."



—KD to @CassidyHubbarth on Kyrie burning sage before the game pic.twitter.com/lojdGKZ09P — ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2020

Irving has firmly cemented himself as one of the NBA’s most eccentric personalities. No word as to if this is going to be a one-time thing, considering Irving and the Nets will be back in Boston on Christmas day.