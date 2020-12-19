First, it was Ms. London, now it’s Teanna Trump. Lil Baby continues to face allegations from porn stars.



Baby’s girlfriend Jayda Cheaves was minding her business on Twitter and dropped a picture in a nude-colored outfit. Her caption was “Send me a nude…ME:,” and then she dropped the picture.



Then that’s where it got a bit wild, Trump hit her mentioned and caused a stir on the timeline: “And that’s why you got cheated on…”



Jayda fired back calling out Trump’s oral sex skills as a way of making money and Trump got the last laugh: “Yea I do, your man loves my mouth.” Trump would then state she has evidence.



Mic Drop.



See the exchange below.