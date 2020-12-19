Mulatto has definitely had a breakout year, including the release of her debut album. Now, after months of criticism over her rap moniker, she is finally deciding to change it.

Mulatto confirmed her name change in an interview with The Shade Room, as well as putting an end to the idea that she’s a colorist. “I’m not a colorist, but the internet gon’ do what they do, I can’t convince people that already don’t like me otherwise so I’m not gonna have a stroke about it,” she said. “That’s why I’m doing my little part on the back end like learning about today, and talk about the name change and stuff like that, to also dead it on my end because I feel like that kinda contributes to that.”

.@mulatto drops by The Shade Room to dead those accusations about her being a colorist, stating that it’s her biggest misconception she’s dealt with recently. pic.twitter.com/x6hkxykLUT — Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) December 19, 2020

When asked what she would change her name to, Mulatto replied that she’s still in the works of trying to find a new name.

“It’s still in the works, like, people gotta understand too that, at this level in an artist’s career that’s not just something that happens overnight,” she said. “Or, it’s not something that even happens period because it’s so much money and investments on the line when you do that…but it’s definitely in the works, like, I’m considering it for sure.”

In a separate interview with HotNewHipHop, Mulatto said that keeping her moniker, isn’t worth it anymore. With the current political climate and newfound maturity, she feels as if its time to let the name go.

“The older I get, you know, just the state of the world right now with Donald Trump being the president – well not for long, but him being the President– police brutality, just reaching a point where the world is fed up. I was out on the frontline marching for victims of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole. To me, you get to a point where [the name] is not worth it anymore,” said Mulatto. “I don’t know. Your intention is kind of being misinterpreted. So it’s like you’ve got to self reflect and go back to the drawing board. I don’t know my final decision yet, but I’m definitely at the drawing board right now for sure.”