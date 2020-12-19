At this point, Pusha-T and Drake’s beef is up there with JAY-Z and Nas and Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. when it comes to the most talked-about Hip-Hop duels.



Insight on the lyrical spar continues to roll out as the years go by, this time bringing in Pharrell for insight. Skateboard P is one of King Push’s closest friends but reveals he wishes none of the issues happened.



“I didn’t wanna see that go that way. That didn’t make me happy,” he said. “I hate to see what him and Drake are going through or what they went through. I hated to see all of it, every bit of it. It wasn’t good.”



Pharrell also revealed he had no idea what was going down at the time or how far it would go because he would have attempted to stop Pusha T.



“Pusha didn’t tell me, because he knows I would’ve stood in front of him as much as I could,” Pharrell revealed.



He would then go into a zodiac sign to compare the mentalities of the two.



You can hear it all courtesy of Drink Champs below.