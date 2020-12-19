It appears that Zion Williamson took the off season seriously.

This week on The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the New Orleans Pelicans star has lost significant weight since the bubble.

“I was told that Zion, and I don’t think they really wanted to publicize where he was physically when he came back to the bubble, but I have heard that it’s in excess of 25 pounds he’s lost from where he was in the bubble to where he is now,” said Windhorst, per RealGM. “He is not as svelte by any stretch of the imagination, but he definitely is moving better.”

Williamson played his rookie season weighing in around 284 pounds. If Williamson keeps his explosiveness and strength from before the weight loss, he will be even more of a presence on the court for the Pelicans this season.

The former number one draft pick was on a minutes restriction last season. With the weight loss in hand, that will not be the case for Williamson this season.