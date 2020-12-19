Fans have craved new music from SZA since the release of “Hit Different” back in September. Prior to the release, she linked with Justin Timberlake, for The Trolls World Tour soundtrack. The Ty Dolla Sign assisted track was the Jersey native’s first lead release since her universal acclaimed debut album, Ctrl. She also made a cameo on Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album with the track, “Freaky Girls.” After 3 years, it looks like SZA is ready to fill our appetites with the ear candy we have craved all along.

The “Broken Clocks” singer is fairly active on social media. Whether she’s dumping photos from her camera roll onto the ‘gram or she’s tweeting her thoughts or interacting with followers, she remains engaged. She recently responded to one of her followers when asked about a potential release prior to the New Year.

“Like this tweet if ‘Good Days’ is coming before 2021.”

SZA replied with a heart emoji, which hinted of the drop before the New Year. “Good Days” was previewed on a stan TikTok account recently, which sparked the initial speculation.

Of course, fans were eager with both excitement but skepticism as well. There are 13 days until the end of 2020, so there is only one way to find out if “Good Days” will land on DSP’s before then. Until that occurs, we’ll continue to listen to the “20 Something” singer’s previous releases.