With his time in office coming to an end in a little over a month, Trump is going to have to spend his time doing something once he’s out of the White House. It’s not like he’s been doing much lately other than golfing while more and more Americans die because of COVID-19. Reports indicate that Trump might spend his time post-presidency trying to revive The Apprentice, a show he helped build which made him a household name.

Trump has reportedly been having private discussions about reviving the once-popular TV show. Two sources close to Trump told the Daily Beast that he has been referring to the show in conversations and asking his aides if they would like to see The Apprentice come back.

However, Trump has not yet discussed the possibility of bringing the show back with its original creator, Mark Burnett. A spokesperson for Burnett said that Trump had not talked to him about bringing the show back. He also wondered why NBC would want to bring the show back with Trump attached to it, given that Trump will most likely be fighting legal battles for the foreseeable future.

Trump had reportedly talked about bringing the show back last year. However, he denied having conversations with Mark Burnett, calling reports “fake reporting.”

“Fake News is reporting that I am talking to Mark Burnett about doing a big show, perhaps The Apprentice, after the presidency, which I would assume they mean in 5 years. This is not true, never had such a conversation, don’t even have time to think about it. False reporting!” he tweeted.