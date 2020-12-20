Canelo Alvarez made it be known that he thinks he is the best pound for pound boxer in the game. Alvarez became a four-division world champion with his 12 round unanimous decision win over Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Alvarez dominated the fight from beginning to end. He was never in any real trouble and his conditioning didn’t look off considering he hasn’t fought in a little over a year.

“I did a great job after 13 months of layoff. I’m so happy,” Alvarez said. “I’m the best in the world. Through the third round, I tried to see what he brings in terms of skills but I showed what I am.”

Alvarez outboxed Smith by a wide margin of 209 to 97 over 12 rounds. In addition to landing 43 percent of his punches overall, Alvarez landed a dominant 57 percent of his power shots.

The win puts Alvarez in a prime position to get back to his typical two-fights-a-year schedule in 2021. One goal that Alvarez is looking at is unifying the 168-pound division, which would mean the likes of Caleb Plant or Billy Joe Saunders.

“I want to unify. I want all the belts and it doesn’t matter who is there,” Alvarez said.