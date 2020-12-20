Demarcus Cousins seems to have heard of a new collaboration between Drake and Lil Baby.

After a season-ending injury this past season, Boogie is preparing for his comeback season with the Houston Rockets, reuniting with his University of Kentucky teammate, John Wall. The Wildcat teammates along with James Harden should prove to be formidable for Western Conference competition.

But, basketball isn’t the only thing that is keeping Demarcus Cousins occupied. It seems like he has assumed the role of an A&R as well. He recently took to his Twitter to let the world know of what to expect from Drake and Lil Baby.

“This track from baby and drake. It’s over,” tweeted the 4-time NBA all-star.

This track from baby and drake 🤦🏿‍♂️it’s over … — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) December 20, 2020

Back in 2018, the two collaborated on “Yes Indeed,” and “Never Recover” with Gunna. “Yes Indeed” has since been certified 6-time platinum and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The song became a prominent feature in Drake’s performance set during his Drake & Three Migos tour.

With another collaboration looming in the works, anticipation for new music from Drake, in particular, is only heightened. Currently, The Boy is recovering from knee surgery, silently gearing up for the release of his 6th studio album, Certified Lover Boy. On the other hand, Lil Baby is coming off his greatest year thus far as an artist. He currently holds nominations for two Grammy awards and was recently crowned Apple Music’s artist of the year.

If Boogie’s calulations are correct, a new drop from the duo will certainly fall in line with the moment.