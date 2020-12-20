Saturday night (Dec. 19), E-40 and Too Short paid homage to their native Bay Area in a Verzuz battle that found the two mainstays headlining the series’ final battle of the year in a West Coast classic.

Over a quarter of a million fans logged in as the duo aired out their most potent hits. On Too Short’s side this meant the unleashing of cuts like “Freaky Tales,” “Life Is…Too $Hort,” “I’m a Player,” “Buy You Some'” and “Blow the Whistle.”

As for E-40, viewers were treated to “U and Dat,” “Captain Save A Hoe,” “I Got 5 On It” (Remix), “Yay Area,” and “Hope I Don’t Go Back” among others.

Reportedly, the production was Verzuz’s most expensive outing yet as the two shared a stage outfitted with two classic lowriders and street signs made to mimic an intersection between the cities of Oakland and Vallejo, Too Short and E-40’s respective hometowns.

Per reports, the setup cost about $500,000 to bring to life in a North California soundstage. Initially, the duo was set to face off at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s campus. The decision was changed due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

In that same vein, Ahead of E-40 and Too Short’s meetup, Keyshia Cole and Ashanti’s highly-anticipated battled was postponed following Ahsanti’s own COVID-19 diagnosis. The linkup of the two R&B stars is now set to take place on January 9th.