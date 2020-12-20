One of the most infamous graffiti artists of the 20th century is celebrating his 52nd born day today and he goes by the name of COPE2, founder of the world-famous KINGS DESTROY crew.

Born Fernando Carlo on this date in 1968 in the Bronx, New York, COPE2 began his illustrious graff career in 1985, during the height of the crack era in the Kingsbridge section of his home borough. He picked up his throw up from graffiti bad guy CAP ONE MPC and the rest is history.

COPE’s work can now be found internationally in art galleries for tens of thousands of dollars, but with the game deeply embedded in his heart, you can still find some of his work somewhere in the Rotten Apple rockin’ on the walls.

Advertisement

Happy born day to COPE from the entire Mind Squad!