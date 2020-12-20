Jrue Holiday has announced his decision to donate the remainder of his salary for 2020 to black-owned small businesses and nonprofits. It was on Friday (Dec. 19) that the Milwaukee Bucks guard made the announcement in tandem with his wife, former U.S. women’s soccer star Lauren Holiday.

“With the Covid-19 Pandemic and heightened racial injustices in 2020, many of us have been looking for answers. Lauren & I found ourselves searching for ways to help our community at a time when they needed it most,” Holiday penned on Instagram. “Pledging the remainder of our 2020 NBA salary to small black-owned businesses, nonprofits and initiatives is how we felt we could make a lasting impact. According to @google, in 2020, worldwide searches for ‘support small business’ doubled compared to the previous year. It’s encouraging to know that in a time when we could all use a helping hand, we are still searching for ways to help one another. Know that you are not alone in your search for answers.”

Earlier in the year, Holiday and his wife made a similar move, pledging the just over $5 million remaining from his 2019-2020 salary toward a newly-formed social impact fund as he finished up his final season with the Pelicans. The funds were allocated to businesses in New Orleans, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, in addition to 10 other cities. $500,000 of it was also donated to HBCUs and other educational institutions.

